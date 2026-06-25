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B2K and Pretty Ricky Face Off as Verzuz Returns Tonight

Published on June 25, 2026
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The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour 2026 - Atlanta, GA
Paras Griffin

Verzuz Returns with B2K vs. Pretty Ricky Battle

Verzuz is making its return with a highly anticipated showdown between R&B groups B2K and Pretty Ricky. The matchup brings together two chart-topping acts that helped define the late ’90s and early 2000s with a string of fan-favorite hits.

B2K rose to fame with songs like “Bump, Bump, Bump,” “Girlfriend,” and “Gots Ta Be,” while Pretty Ricky built its legacy with hits including “Grind with Me” and “On the Hotline.”

The battle follows the groups’ successful “Boys 4 Life” Tour earlier this spring, where their performances reignited friendly competition among fans. Now, they’ll go head-to-head as listeners decide which group has the stronger catalog.

The Verzuz battle streams tonight, Thursday, June 25, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT). Fans can watch live on Apple Music or through the Verzuz Instagram page. Viewers will also have the opportunity to vote for the winner of each round through Complex.

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