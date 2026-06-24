Iconic Black Artist Who Never Won a Competitive BET Award

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty The BET Awards have long been celebrated as the ultimate authority on Black excellence in music and entertainment, but commercial dominance and cultural influence do not always translate into competitive trophies. TRENDING: 25 Unforgettable BET Awards Performances Over the years, several elite Black artists have been surprisingly shut out, failing to secure a win despite topping charts, shifting the culture, and some earning multiple nominations throughout their legendary careers. Yet, an empty competitive stat sheet does not mean an artist goes unrecognized by the network. TRENDING: From ‘Coulda Been’ To BET! Druski Brings His Characters & Chaos To 2026 BET Awards Hosting Debut: ‘We Gon’ Do This My Way’ While some trailblazers often find themselves missing out on standard brackets like Best Male/Female R&B/Pop Artist or Best Collaboration, etc. TRENDING: Must-See TV! 25 Wildest Award Show Moments They have recieved a BET Lifetime Achievement Award allowing industry giants to be immortalized on the BET Awards stage, cementing their status as cultural icons even if they never officially walked away with a win in a standard competitive category. Take a look at these iconic artist that have never won a competetive BET Award and the few who have won the BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

Brandy While the R&B legend had never taken home a BET trophy in the past, her monumental impact on Black entertainment and pop culture is finally being cemented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Prior to this honor, her history with the network primarily involved delivering iconic performances, including a highly praised musical tribute to her mentor Whitney Houston at the 2012 ceremony. Brandy is said to be the 2026 Recipiant on the BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tyrese Gibson Despite a multi-platinum music career and launching major hits like “Sweet Lady” and “How You Gonna Act Like That,” Tyrese has famously faced a lack of recognition at the event. His solo work—including his chart-topping album Black Rose—has continuously walked away empty-handed. He was, however, nominated in 2014 as part of the R&B supergroup TGT (alongside Tank and Ginuwine.)

Lil’ Kim Despite her massive commercial success, multi-platinum albums, and cultural dominance, the “Queen of Rap” has accumulated six competitive BET Award nominations throughout her career without ever capturing a traditional category win.

Ashanti Ashanti has never won a competitive BET Award. Despite being one of the most dominant R&B forces of the early 2000s, her nominations at the annual main event have never translated into a trophy.

Toni Braxton Toni Braxton has never won a competitive BET Award. Despite being a definitive voice of contemporary R&B.

Three 6 Mafia While they have never taken home a BET statue, the group’s historic footprint is frequently celebrated across the network’s programming. BET has continuously highlighted Three 6 Mafia’s deep legacy through retrospectives, and modern hip-hop acts regularly pay homage to them during live broadcasts.

Maxwell Maxwell has never won a competitive BET Award. The neo-soul icon has spent his multi-decade career without taking home a traditional trophy at the network’s main annual ceremony.

Busta Rhymes Though Busta Rhymes was awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 BET Awards. He has spent his 30-plus-year career without ever winning a traditional, competitive category at the annual event.

Lil Nas X Despite scoring massive multi-platinum, Billboard #1 global hits like “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby,” he has never won a BET Award and was famously shut out with zero nominations in consecutive years.

NBA YoungBoy Despite being one of the most commercially dominant and heavily streamed hip-hop artists of the streaming era, he has never taken home a trophy. The network’s continuous exclusion of him from major categories has frequently caused his massive fanbase to call for award show boycotts.

Azealia Banks The rapper has never won an award and famously slammed the network’s voting academy. She publicly stated that she hated even being nominated because she felt the platform repeatedly caters to the exact same mainstream circles every single year.

D’Angelo Despite releasing Black Messiah—one of the most critically acclaimed Neo-Soul albums of the 21st century he never won a competitive BET Award.

Keyshia Cole Despite ruling the mid-2000s R&B scene with multi-platinum albums and classic hits like “Love” and “I Should Have Cheated,” she has routinely been shut out at the ceremony.