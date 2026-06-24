Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Senate Iran Vote, World Cup Truce & $3.7B Medicare Bust

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Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. From Capitol Hill to the big screen, here are the stories shaping our world right now—and why they matter to our community.

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A Historic Vote on War and Peace

The Senate made history this week, passing a symbolic War Powers Resolution on Iran. For the first time, both chambers of Congress approved a joint measure calling for a swift end to the conflict, without a formal declaration of war or military authorization. The vote was razor-thin at 50 to 48, made possible only after four Republicans crossed party lines to stand with Democrats. This moment reminds us that the decision to send our sons and daughters into harm’s way deserves serious debate. When lawmakers reach across the aisle, it signals just how high the stakes truly are.