Muni Long Reveals Life-Saving Double Lung Transplant

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Muni Long Opens Up About Life-Saving Double Lung Transplant After Lupus Battle

Fans are learning more about the serious health challenges that nearly cost Muni Long her life. During a recent interview, the Grammy Award-winning singer revealed that complications from lupus became so severe that she ultimately required a double lung transplant to survive.

While appearing on Good Morning America, Long reflected on the difficult period that forced her to step away from The Boy Is Mine Tour. Despite experiencing health issues, she initially pushed herself to continue performing.

“I probably should have never taken that tour, but there was so much going on in my life that I felt like I had to do it,” Long shared. She explained that midway through the tour, cold weather in the Northeast worsened her autoimmune condition and led to pneumonia.

After briefly taking time off to recover, Long attempted to return to the stage. However, her condition continued to decline.

“I couldn’t even get out of bed to make my call time,” she recalled. “By the last show, I could only perform two songs.” Concerned for her well-being, her family and team urged her to return home and focus on her recovery.

Throughout the interview, Long spoke candidly about the physical and emotional challenges of living with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect multiple organs throughout the body.

As her health worsened, doctors delivered a sobering reality. Long revealed that physicians informed her she urgently needed a lung transplant and had very little time to make a decision.

“They told me I needed a transplant,” she said. “I asked how long I had, and they said one week. My jaw literally dropped.”

According to Long, doctors made it clear that the situation was critical and that she had two options: enter hospice care or undergo the transplant procedure.

Fortunately, the singer chose the life-saving surgery. Today, Long says she is doing much better and remains grateful for the second chance at life.