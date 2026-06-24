New Court Battle Emerges in Keefe D’s Tupac Case

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Keefe D continues to face legal challenges following his 2023 arrest in connection with the murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur. As his trial approaches, his defense team is working to prevent certain statements and materials from being used as evidence in court.

According to court filings, Keefe D argues that he had an agreement with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) that statements made during past police interviews would not be used against him. His attorneys also contend that this protection should extend to his memoir, Compton Street Legend.

Prosecutors, however, strongly disagree. They argue that the publication of the book effectively nullified any previous agreement with law enforcement. If the court allows the book and interview statements to be admitted as evidence, it could significantly strengthen the prosecution’s case.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Keefe D’s defense team also accused prosecutors of attempting to overwhelm them with thousands of pages of documents related to the death of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. Prosecutors maintain that the Tupac and Biggie cases are connected, while the defense argues it has not been given sufficient time to review and respond to the material.

Keefe D is scheduled to return to court on June 30, when a judge is expected to rule on whether the book and police interview statements can be admitted as evidence. Notably, Compton Street Legend played a key role in reigniting interest in the case and ultimately contributed to the investigation that led to his arrest.