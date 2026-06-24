JUNE 27: Say Her Name Walk Honors Baltimore’s Lost Girls

A Baltimore woman is turning grief into action through a growing movement dedicated to remembering girls and women whose lives were cut short by violence.

During a recent appearance on the Quicksilva Morning Show, Izhnae Lane discussed the upcoming Say Her Name Walk on June 27, an annual event created to honor Baltimore girls and women who have been killed as a result of violence. The walk aims to provide a space for healing, remembrance and community support while drawing attention to victims whose stories often receive less public attention than others.

Lane, who founded the initiative, explained that the event was inspired by a desire to ensure these women and girls are not forgotten. Participants will gather to walk in their memory, share stories, and support families still coping wit unimaginable loss.

The event comes at a time when Baltimore continues to grapple with the impact of violent crime on families and neighborhoods. While much public attention is often focused on homicide statistics and high-profile cases, advocates say the emotional toll on surviving loved ones can last for years. Organizers hope the walk will not only honor victims but also encourage conversations about prevention, community resources and support systems for affected families.

According to Lane, the Say Her Name Walk is about restoring dignity and visibility to women and girls whose lives mattered and whose names deserve to be remembered. Community leaders, residents and families impacted by violence are expected to participate.

As Baltimore continues searching for solutions to violence, events like the Say Her Name Walk serve as a reminder that every victim leaves behind a family, a community, and a story worth telling.

The upcoming walk is open to the public and organizers are encouraging community members to attend in solidarity with the families. To donate or volunteer, send a direct message on Instagram to @_izhnaeb or email izhnae@developinglives.com.