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Trump Will Help Present World Cup Trophy

FIFA President Confirms Trump Will Help Present World Cup Trophy at 2026 Final

Published on June 24, 2026
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FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed that President Donald Trump will take part in the trophy presentation ceremony at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Speaking during an appearance on Fox & Friends on June 23, Infantino said Trump will be present for the championship match and will help present the trophy to the tournament winner following the final on July 19. The match is scheduled to be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which will operate under the name New York New Jersey Stadium during the World Cup.

“We will be together with the president enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner,” Infantino said during the interview.

Infantino had previously indicated in January that Trump would participate in the trophy ceremony. The World Cup final will mark the second consecutive year that Trump has been involved in presenting a major FIFA trophy at the venue. In July 2025, he joined the trophy presentation for the FIFA Club World Cup after Chelsea’s victory and remained on the field during the team’s celebrations.

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