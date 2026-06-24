Should Teens Need Adults at Events Like AFRAM 50?

Baltimore City officials imposed new age restrictions for the final day of AFRAM 50 after a disturbance involving several juveniles led to confrontations with police during the festival weekend.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, a fight broke out Saturday evening at Druid Hill Park, prompting officers to intervene. Police said some juveniles involved in the incident threw objects at officers, and several people were detained as authorities worked to restore order.

In response, city officials announced that anyone under the age of 18 attending Sunday’s AFRAM activities would be required to be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or responsible adult at all times. Adults accompanying minors would also be responsible for their behavior while attending the event.

The new policy sparked debate online, with some residents applauding the city for taking swift action to prevent additional incidents, while others questioned whether the restrictions would unfairly impact young people who came to enjoy the festival peacefully.

The move came during a milestone year for AFRAM, which celebrated its 50th anniversary. The annual festival is one of the largest celebrations of African American culture on the East Coast and regularly attracts hundreds of thousands of attendees to Druid Hill Park for music, food, art, and community programming. This year’s lineup included performances by Mario, The Lox, Chloe Bailey, SWV, Tamia, Dru Hill, Dipset, PJ Morton and Charlie Wilson.

Despite the disturbance, city officials emphasized that the vast majority of attendees were peaceful and that AFRAM remained a family-oriented event. Public safety teams, including Baltimore police officers, emergency management personnel, and private security, continued to maintain a visible presence throughout the weekend.

As AFRAM celebrated five decades of culture, community, and Black excellence, organizers said their goal remained ensuring that families could safely enjoy the historic event.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.