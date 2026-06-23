DMV Local: Everything You Need To Know About Maryland Primary Vote Day

Polling places open until 8pm, anyone in line by 8pm can vote.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked or dropped off by 8pm today.

Primaries decide state-level candidates, not just federal - voter turnout is crucial.

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Where, When And How To Vote Today

Dominique Da Diva says it might feel like “another ghetto week in America,” but that is exactly why Marylanders need to hit the polls today. It is Primary Vote Day, and voters are choosing party nominees in several high‑profile races that could shape the state’s political landscape for years. Polling places are open until 8 p.m., and anyone in line by 8 p.m. has the right to cast a ballot.

If you are not sure where to vote, Dominique directs listeners to vote411.org, where you can look up your correct polling location and see what is on your ballot. She shares her own experience of accidentally showing up at the wrong polling place earlier in the day—one she had used in a previous election—and being offered a provisional ballot. Instead, she chose to drive the extra mile to her proper location, encouraging others not to get discouraged if something similar happens.

For mail‑in voters, today is the final deadline. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by June 23, and those delivered in person must be dropped in an official ballot box or at a local Board of Elections office by 8 p.m. Dominique stresses that while federal fights are playing out over issues like slavery exhibits in national parks, this primary is about state‑level decisions that sit directly in voters’ hands.

Turnout Numbers, ID Rules And Why Showing Up Matters

Dominique highlights that early voting turnout in Maryland is already up compared to the last two primary cycles. According to data from the State Board of Elections, 185,031 people voted early statewide, with about 46,000 showing up on the final day of early voting alone. She gives a shoutout to Maryland voters for “doing your thing” and wants even more people to follow through today.

If you are not registered to vote yet, Maryland’s same‑day registration rules let you sign up at your polling location. You will need an official form of ID plus a document that proves your address, so bring those with you if you plan to register on site. Dominique says that staying in line, even if it gets long, is worth it, because these primaries decide who will face off in November’s general election.

She ties the moment back to history and the recent Juneteenth celebrations, saying that being your ancestors’ “wildest dreams” means turning in that ballot today. Dominique urges people to show off their “I Voted” stickers, tag the station and keep each other accountable the same way they would for a show or a party. All the key info and links are also available at dominiquethedivashow.com.

DMV Local: Everything You Need To Know About Maryland Primary Vote Day was originally published on kysdc.com