Regina Hall Had A Torn Meniscus At The Oscars, But Wore Heels To The Awards Show Anyway

Regina Hall's versatile acting ranges from comedy to drama, showcased in her latest Hyundai commercial.

Hall mentors the next generation, uplifting women and their everyday accomplishments in the Kona campaign.

Despite health challenges, Hall prioritizes celebrating her co-stars' achievements over her own during awards season.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Regina Hall is one of those actresses who can play any role. From iconic comedic characters like Brenda Meeks in Scary Movie to more serious roles like Deandra in One Battle After Another. And her latest role, in the “Look At You Know” commercial promoting Hyundai’s 2026 Kona, shows she can also play the proud woman next door. In the commercial, Regina can be seen praising other women as she watches them in the back ground.

We caught up with Regina about the collaboration, the song she blasts in the car, and what it was like on the promo trail for One Battle After Another.

Regina Hall’s first car was a used one with a side door that didn’t open. It was red and it’s name was Trina. Fast forward to this point in her career, and she’s reached the point where is now promoting fine automobiles. The beloved actress appears in the Hyundai spot as a mentor-like character uplifting the other women as they drive their cars.

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

“I’m certainly talking to, the next generation,” she explained. I think in celebrating the strides that they are making, I think the whole, “Look at you now” is the campaign Hyundai Kona is doing. In that partnership, it’s really about everyday moments that people are living and letting people know, I see you and I celebrate your growth.”

That support is something that is a through-line in Regina Hall’s life. Last award season, we watched Regina hit the promo trail with the cast of One Battle After Another and her silent demeanor left fans curious what seemed to be dimming her light. She revealed she did see some of that feedback but she simply felt great pride watching her costars Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti shine. “I think sometimes you are there to celebrate other people. I think I had like two incredible female cast mates. It was exciting. I mean, Chase, it was her first film. Teyana, not her first, but what an incredible run. Sometimes it’s not exclusively about you, I found that I actually had a lot of joy watching my castmates.”

Continuing to elaborate, she shared that she had also gotten sick during the Golden Globes and had to stay home causing a severe case of FOMO. “To celebrate for Teyana, that would have been nice, but you know, for the moments I did get it was beautiful.”

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

And come to find out, she had a torn meniscus during the Oscars, which happened during the filming of Scary Movie 6. “It’s healing now,” she shared. “I had torn my meniscus shooting Scary Movie.” (She tore it at home doing a workout). But she still showed up to the Oscars in a hell despite doctor’s orders. “I was over there in pain half the time. The doctor was like, ‘No heels.’ But I was like, how can you do an awards run with no heels?”

Watch Regina’s Hyundai commercial, below:

Regina Hall Had A Torn Meniscus At The Oscars, But Wore Heels To The Awards Show Anyway was originally published on hellobeautiful.com