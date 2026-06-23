JAŸ-Z has notched a legal victory over his foe, Tony Buzbee, although it appears the battle may be extended further. A Texas judge has dismissed all claims made by a pair of Tony Buzbee’s former clients, with the famed attorney saying he will seek an appeal.

TMZ reports that Texas state judge Kristen Hawkins dismissed the lawsuits brought against Jay-Z’s Roc Nation by two of Buzzbee’s clients on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction.

The lawsuit alleged that Roc Nation and its legal team illegally targeted Buzbee’s clients in the aftermath of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ordeal, and that JAŸ-Z was allegedly involved in one incident.

One of the plaintiffs claimed that Roc Nation sent a pair of investigators to his home to pressure him to join a class-action lawsuit against his former attorney in Buzbee.

The outlet added that after examining the findings after the dismissal, it was noted that the allegations in connection with Combs were not mentioned in the judge’s final ruling. Those claims could be raised again, although that hasn’t been reported as of yet.

In an update to their report, Tony Buzbee gave a statement to TMZ illustrating his plans to appeal:

“We will definitely appeal. The type of conduct alleged isn’t protected speech. No matter who won this round we knew there would be appeals. It certainly ain’t over.”

—

Photo: Getty

JAŸ-Z Gets Legal Victory Over Tony Buzbee was originally published on hiphopwired.com