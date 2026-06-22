Chris Brown Testifies in Dog Attack Trial, Ends in Mistrial

Chris Brown’s $90 million civil trial over a dog attack at his Los Angeles home has ended in a mistrial after a juror was accused of violating court rules.

The lawsuit was filed by Maria Avila, a former housekeeper who alleges she was severely mauled by a Caucasian Shepherd while taking out the trash at Brown’s Tarzana home in December 2020. Avila claims the attack left her with permanent injuries, including facial disfigurement, nerve damage, and vision loss. She and her family are seeking $90 million in damages.

Brown testified in the trial last Thursday, disputing one of the central claims in the case, telling jurors the dog did not belong to him. Instead, according to Brown, the animal is owned by a member of his security team who was living on the property at the time. Brown said he heard the commotion, ran outside, secured the dog, checked on Avila, and instructed his staff to call 911 and assist her until emergency responders arrived. He also reportedly told the housekeeper and others to not go outside without letting him know first, as he knew there was a dog outside.

Avila’s attorneys argue Brown should still be held responsible because the attack occurred on his property and allege he failed to properly protect workers from a dangerous animal. Brown has denied liability for the injuries and has challenged the amount of damages being sought.

The trial came to an abrupt halt after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Huey P. Cotton declared a mistrial. According to the court, a juror conducted outside research on the case and shared that information with fellow jurors, violating repeated instructions not the seek information beyond the evidence presented in court. A new jury will now be selected, and the case is expected to be retired.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.