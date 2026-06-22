B2K and Pretty Ricky Set for Long-Awaited Verzuz

It’s officially happening. B2K and Pretty Ricky are set to face off in a highly anticipated Verzuz battle on June 25 via Apple Music, bringing together two of the biggest boy bands of the early 2000s for what many fans are calling a nostalgic showdown.

Rumors of the matchup had been circulating for days after members of B2K teased the possibility on social media. Verzuz fueled even more speculation by sharing the posts, and Apple Music later made it official by announcing the battle along with a curated playlist highlighting some of each group’s biggest hits. Fans can expect a 20-song battle featuring classics like “Bump, Bump, Bump,” “Girlfriend,” and “Why I Love You,” alongside Pretty Ricky favorites including “Grind With Me,” “On the Hotline,” and “Your Body.”

The battle comes just months after both groups reunited on the Boys 4 Life Tour, where B2K returned to the stage alongside Bow Wow, with Pretty Ricky joining as one of the tour’s special guests. The tour celebrated more than two decades of Y2K-era R&B and Hip-Hop, giving fans a chance to relive one of the defining soundtracks of the early 2000s.

Ironically, fans have been asking for this Verzuz for years. Back in 2021, Pretty Ricky’s Pleasure P publicly challenged B2K to a battle, saying it was time to “put the bullsh*t aside” and give fans the matchup they deserved. Now, that wish is finally becoming a reality.

With Verzuz making a successful comeback this year and both groups enjoying renewed popularity, the matchup promises to be one of the biggest R&B battles the platform has hosted in years.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.