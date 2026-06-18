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Quavo Owes More Than $1M in Vegas Assault Case

The rapper is being ordered to pay more than $1 million after a Las Vegas valet worker sued him over a 2018 altercation.

Published on June 18, 2026
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Quavo is on the hook for more than $1 million after losing a civil lawsuit stemming from a physical altercation with a Las Vegas valet nearly eight years ago.

According to court records, former Encore Hotel & Casino valet Antonio Henry is now taking legal steps to collect the judgment in Georgia after a Nevada jury previously found Quavo liable for assault and battery. The original verdict awarded Henry more than $682,000 in compensatory and punitive damages. With interest, attorney’s fees, and other costs added, the total judgement now exceeds $1.1 million.

The incident dates back to April 2018, when Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Marshall, became involved in a confrontation outside the Encore Hotel & Casino. Henry alleged the rapper slapped him in the face after he and his entourage were asked to move their vehicles to make room for an ambulance. He later sued, claiming the incident caused lasting physical and emotional injuries.

Quavo denied wrongdoing throughout the case. During trial, his attorneys argued that Henry had not suffered significant injuries and accused him of pursuing what they described as a “hip-hop lotto ticket.” Henry’s legal team countered that the assault fundamentally changed his life and warranted substantial compensation. A jury ultimately sided with the former valet.

Now with the judgement finalized, Henry has filed paperwork in Georgia in an effort to collect the money from the Migos rapper. The filing does not create new allegations but seeks to enforce the existing Nevada judgement.

The civil case comes as Quavo continues to focus on his solo music career and his Rocket Foundation, which works to reduce gun violence following the 2022 death of his nephew and Migos groupmate, Takeoff.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

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