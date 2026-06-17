Mystikal Sentenced to 20 Years in 2022 Rape Case

Rapper Mystikal has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree rape in connection with the sexual assault of a woman at his Louisiana home in 2022.

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was sentenced Monday in Ascension Parish after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors earlier this year. Tyler originally faced a charge of first-degree rape, which carried a mandatory life sentence if convicted. In exchange for his guilty plea to the lesser charge, prosecutors dropped nine additional charges, including false imprisonment, robbery, and domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

According to investigators, the victim told authorities Tyler assaulted her at his Prairieville home in July 2022 after accusing her of stealing money. She testified that he punched and choked her, took her phone and car keys to prevent her from leaving, and raped her. During Monday’s sentencing hearing, the woman asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence. According to reports, Tyler addressed her in court saying, “If I did that you, I deserve the max sentence,” before the judge handed down the full 20-year prison term.

Tyler attempted to withdraw his guilty plea prior to sentencing claiming that he “did not have sufficient opportunity to fully consider the consequences” and was “under significant emotional distress and felt substantial pressure to make an immediate decision” before making a confession.

The conviction marks another chapter in Tyler’s lengthy legal history. In 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion involving his hairstylist and served six years in prison. He has remained a registered sex offender since his release. He was also arrested on rape and kidnapping charges in 2017, though those charges were later dismissed after prosecutors said they lacked sufficient evidence to proceed.

Known for his hits including “Shake Ya Ass,” “Danger (Been So Long)”, and “Bouncin’ Back,” Mystikal has been held without bond since his 2022 arrest. With Monday’s sentencing, his latest legal case has officially come to a close.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.