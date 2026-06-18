Rap artists who built thriving businesses outside of music

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Rap work can be a great springboard for thriving businesses. From JAY-Z to Dr. Dre, the rap genre has produced many artists who have transcended the industry.

Why do so many successful rappers choose to set their sights even higher? One common reason is the volatility of the music industry. When you’re not sure where your next check is coming from, a stable income can seem very appealing.

Which Rappers Became Successful Entrepreneurs?

Parlaying a rap career into a business one involves combining creative talent with work acumen. Here are five rappers who managed this with aplomb.

1. JAY-Z

As the man himself said, “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man.” With a reported fortune of $2.5 billion, JAY-Z is the wealthiest music artist in the world. His list of successful businesses includes:

Roc Nation, talent agency

The 40/40 Club, a chain of upscale sports bars

Marcy Venture Partners, a venture capital fund

Ownership stakes in Uber, Tidal, Ace of Spades, etc.

2. Snoop Dogg

When it comes to profitable business ideas, Snoop is a veritable goldmine. He’s worked with everyone from Martha Stewart to the U.S. Olympic team. He’s created an app, owns multiple cannabis companies, and the list goes on.

Music-wise, Snoop came full circle when he bought Death Row Records, the label that launched his career. Still, don’t expect him to stop any time soon.

3. Cardi B

For a hip-hop artist with only two studio albums, Cardi B has done very well for herself. For starters, she’s a fashion icon who teamed up with Reebok and Revolve. She also launched a line of snacks for Pepsi and worked as creative director for Playboy.

Cardi was also behind the creation of Whipshots, a vodka-infused vegan whipped cream. According to Business Wire, it sold over five million cans by 2024.

4. Master P

As an entrepreneur, Master P was among the first to recognize the full potential of the entertainment industry. He then put his money where his mouth was by investing in a variety of different ventures. These include:

Launching No Limit Records

Launching the Ice Cream Shop

Co-owning Rap Snacks

5. Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre started his business journey with Crucial Films, a film production company. He also co-founded Beats Electronics, which produced immensely popular Beats by Dr. Dre headphones. In 2014, Apple acquired Beats for $3 billion.

Dr. Dre is also a noted philanthropist. He has donated millions of dollars to educational institutions and performing arts centers.

What Can We Learn From Rap Artists?

Rap artists-turned-entrepreneurs are living proof that a personal brand can do wonders when infused with relentless hustle. Lessons to take from them include:

Diversify your portfolio

Weaponize your authenticity

Prioritize ownership over endorsements

Thinking of launching a startup company? Take a page from Snoop’s book and invest in the people you surround yourself with. Do your best to retain your talent by rewarding their contributions with employee recognition programs.

This Is How to Build Thriving Businesses

If you’re looking to start a business, rap artists can provide a great blueprint. As the above list shows, authenticity is the key that unlocks everything. All thriving businesses need a strong brand identity, so make sure to start there!

Keep checking out 92 Q to learn more about the latest trends in the rap industry!