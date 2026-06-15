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Private Break Room Session: Marquis Dolford

Private Break Room Session: Marquis Dolford Brings Worship To The Workplace

DMV gospel artist Marquis Dolford turns our Private Break Room Session into an intimate live worship experience during Black Music Month.

Published on June 15, 2026
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Celebrating DMV Gospel Talent

We’re honoring DMV talent in a major way with an exclusive Private Break Room Session featuring gospel artist, worship leader, and Next Gen faith architect Marquis Dolford. This up-close, in-office performance series shines a light on local voices shaping the future of inspirational music, and Marquis is doing exactly that throughout the District, Maryland, Virginia, and beyond.

Who Is Marquis Dolford?

Marquis Dolford is an internationally recognized gospel artist known for his worship-centered approach to music and ministry, creating songs that help people draw closer to Jesus in their everyday lives. His catalog blends modern worship, soulful vocals, and heartfelt storytelling, offering a soundtrack for those moments when faith feels like a whisper but still needs to be heard. From live events to digital platforms, Marquis uses his gift to encourage people to lean into God, trust His presence, and find hope in the middle of real-life challenges.

Inside The Private Break Room Session

In this exclusive Break Room Session, Marquis shares more than his music—he opens up about the journey behind it, showing how his testimony, leadership, and heart for the next generation fuel every lyric and every note. Listeners can expect an authentic worship experience that turns an ordinary workday into a moment of reflection, praise, and spiritual reset. Whether you’re a longtime supporter or discovering him for the first time, this session is crafted to meet you right where you are.

DMV Roots, Global Impact

The DMV has long been rich with faith-driven creatives, and Marquis stands out as a voice committed to both excellence and impact. His latest music, including releases like “Lean Into You,” continues to resonate with believers who crave songs that are honest, vulnerable, and rooted in scripture. By bringing Marquis into our Private Break Room Session, we’re not only highlighting local talent—we’re creating space for connection, community, and worship in the middle of the workday.

Stay Connected To The Music

Stay tuned for performance clips, interview highlights, and behind-the-scenes moments from Marquis Dolford’s Break Room takeover. And don’t forget to add his music to your favorite streaming playlists so the worship can continue long after the session ends.

SEE ALSO

Private Break Room Session: Marquis Dolford Brings Worship To The Workplace was originally published on praisedc.com

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