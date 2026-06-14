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DaBaby Brings Out Stars at Be More Grateful Fest

DaBaby’s Be More Grateful Fest Delivers Big Moments in NC

Published on June 14, 2026
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DaBaby turned up the energy in North Carolina yesterday with the first ever Be More Grateful Fest, bringing fans together for a day packed with music, community, and big performances. The festival featured a stacked lineup that included major names from hip hop like 50 Cent, ASAP Rocky, Sexyy Red and Boosie while giving local talent a chance to shine on a large stage. Throughout the event, DaBaby embraced his hometown roots, thanking supporters and reminding fans why he created the festival in the first place. The atmosphere was filled with excitement as thousands showed up to celebrate music, culture, and the city that helped launch his career. With strong attendance and plenty of viral moments, Be More Grateful Fest looks like it could become a staple event for North Carolina and a major addition to the summer festival calendar.

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