DMV Local: DoorDash’s New AI Can Turn Your Food Cravings And Photos Into Full Grocery Orders

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DoorDash’s New “Ask DoorDash” AI Acts Like A Personal Grocery Assistant

Dominique Da Diva says she might have to keep the DoorDash app on her phone now that the company is rolling out a powerful new AI tool. The feature, called Ask DoorDash, lets you describe what you are craving in regular language and then builds a grocery list or meal options for you automatically. Instead of scribbling a handwritten list, you can type or say something like “I want a filling dinner for a family of four” and the AI will search nearby inventory, suggest recipes, and recommend options with explanations for why each pick fits.

DoorDash’s app can even build your grocery cart from images by analyzing photos from a cookbook, a picture of your grocery list, or a screenshot of a recipe. The system then adds the right items and quantities to your cart so you can check out without manually hunting down every ingredient. Dominique calls that “clutch” for busy or tired people who need a little extra help getting meals together. She notes that the AI can also help book restaurant reservations and reorder past favorites, turning DoorDash into more of a full-service dinner assistant than just a delivery app.

Rolling Out In Select Markets As AI Food-Ordering Race Heats Up

DoorDash says the new AI experience is rolling out first in select U.S. markets, with wider expansion planned in the coming weeks. Ask DoorDash is available on iOS for restaurant discovery and grocery shopping, and the company is extending the conversational flow to reservations so you can describe a date night vibe and get tailored suggestions. Dominique points out that you will be able to build grocery carts, book a table, and order food all from the same AI-driven experience.

She also reminds listeners that DoorDash is not alone in this space. Uber Eats has launched an AI Cart Assistant that builds grocery orders from text or photos of handwritten lists and recipes, while Instacart and others are pushing similar “ask me anything” tools for meal planning and shopping. Dominique jokes that “may the best one win when mama doesn’t feel like cooking,” because all of these apps are racing to become the go-to digital assistant for what is for dinner. For listeners who want to dig deeper, she directs them to dominiquethedivashow.com for more details.

DMV Local: DoorDash’s New AI Can Turn Your Food Cravings And Photos Into Full Grocery Orders was originally published on kysdc.com