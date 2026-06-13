Diva’s Daily Dirt: AFRAM 50th Anniversary Lineup, Pooh Shiesty’s Bail Fight & “Raising Kanan” Final Season Arrives

AFRAM 2026 features iconic R&B and hip-hop artists like Dru Hill, Charlie Wilson, and SWV to celebrate 50 years of the festival.

Pooh Shiesty's trial has been pushed to 2027, as his legal team continues to seek bail for his release during the proceedings.

The final season of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' has arrived, with plans for the larger Power Universe to continue with Tariq and Tommy.

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AFRAM 50th Anniversary: Full 2026 Festival Lineup

Dominique Da Diva is hyped for AFRAM 2026 as Baltimore celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic African American Heritage Festival. The milestone event is set for June 19–21 at Druid Hill Park and will even be featured in a documentary about the festival’s history. This year’s lineup is stacked, with Dru Hill celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album and promising a whole lot of stomping in their hometown.

AFRAM will also feature Charlie Wilson, Mario, SWV, The LOX and more, making the weekend feel like a living soundtrack of R&B and hip-hop classics. Dominique mentions additional names like Tink, Normani and Chlöe Bailey joining the bill, rounding out a multigenerational mix of artists. She says the 50th anniversary is “going to be lit” and urges listeners not to miss the festival as the city turns up to honor five decades of culture, music and community.

Pooh Shiesty’s Trial Delayed As He Continues To Seek Bail

Dominique has been keeping listeners updated on Pooh Shiesty’s legal situation and says there has been another major development. His trial, which was supposed to start in just a few weeks, has now been pushed back to February 2027. With that delay, his legal team is working around the clock to secure bail so he can be released while he fights for his freedom.

She explains that his attorneys recently filed another bail motion, arguing that he should be out of custody during this extended run-up to trial. Dominique notes that Big 30 and Pooh Shiesty’s father have already been granted bond, which only adds to the pressure around his bail status. She points out the irony that after everything going on, he is still signed to Gucci Mane, shaking her head at how wild the situation has become.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Final Season Release

To close out the Dirt, Dominique turns to TV and reminds fans that the fifth and final season of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is here. She says she is going to have to press play immediately and jokes that it is time to pay for STARZ again because that is how fans of the Power Universe operate. This season marks the end of Kanan’s origin story, but the larger franchise is far from done.

Dominique notes that producers have already confirmed Tariq and Tommy will be brought together “as one” in future projects, giving fans something big to look forward to after “Raising Kanan” wraps. She wonders what 50 Cent will cook up next for the Power Universe once this chapter closes. For anyone who needs more entertainment headlines, she points listeners to dominiquethedivashow.com to stay entertained and informed.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: AFRAM 50th Anniversary Lineup, Pooh Shiesty’s Bail Fight & “Raising Kanan” Final Season Arrives was originally published on kysdc.com