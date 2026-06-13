Spurs Ban Out-Of-Town Knicks Fans From Buying Game 5 Tickets

The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly taking measures to ensure local fans can access tickets, essentially freezing out New York Knicks fans. According to a report, the Spurs organization has barred anyone who doesn’t live within a 150-mile radius of the home team’s city from obtaining tickets for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Clutchpoints took notice of a Ticketmaster message that states fans from out of state will be unable to purchase tickets, and is also limiting tickets to just four per customer.

From Ticketmaster:

Frost Bank Center is located in San Antonio, Texas . Sales to this event will be restricted to customers residing within a 150-mile radius of Frost Bank Center. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside of a 150-mile radius of Frost Bank Center will be canceled without notice and refunds given. Please note there is a 4 seat ticket limit for transactions through the venue.

Given the relative affordability of tickets for Game 5, the move could be seen as a way to have a packed house of local supporters versus a raucous group of outsiders. This, of course, won’t prevent Knicks fans who reside in San Antonio from attending the game, but the timing of the move seems curious considering the stakes.

The New York Knicks are up in the series 3-1 against the San Antonio Spurs. Game 5 of the NBA Finals takes place on Saturday, January 13, at 8:30 ET.

UPDATE: Ticketmaster has since shared a statment regarding the earlier reporting of the locals-only ticket rule.

“Geographic restrictions on NBA Finals Game 5 tickets were set by the hosting team and applied at the time of purchase. If you bought your tickets on Ticketmaster, you have a valid, authenticated ticket that will get you in tonight. No tickets purchased on Ticketmaster for this game have or will be canceled,” read that statment, which was posted on social media.

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Photo: Getty

Spurs Ban Out-Of-Town Knicks Fans From Buying Game 5 Tickets was originally published on hiphopwired.com