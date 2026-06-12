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Did Carmelo Anthony Just Confirm He's Dating NFL Widow Racquel Smith?

Did Carmelo Anthony Just Confirm He’s Dating NFL Widow Racquel Smith?

He was previously married to La La Anthony in 2010, three years after giving birth to their son, Kiyan.

Published on June 12, 2026
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A smiling blonde woman in a black top stands in front of red roses. A man wearing a black hat and sunglasses stands in a black jacket.
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Carmelo Anthony has turned his Hall of Fame NBA career into the elite second act with his own podcast, 7 PM In Brooklyn, and serving as an NBC analyst, but he’s kept his private life under wraps.

But that might be changing, because he appears to have coupled up with Racquel Smith, the widow of late NFL player Will Smith.

Smith first sparked the rumors two days ago when she posted a photo dump with the location set to Saint-Tropez, France.

Most of the slides are selfies or inspirational quotes like “We not here long enough to be living unhappy” and “None of us sit high enough to look down on anybody. Be humble.”

But in between those and scenic night shots is a video of her walking into an elevator with a man in a bucket hat following behind her. In another shot, it’s confirmed that the man is Carmelo Anthony, as the two pose together smiling, with his arm wrapped around her waist.

Neither Smith nor Anthony has publicly addressed whether they are together, but the former NBA player is known for keeping his life under wraps. 

He was previously married to La La Anthony in 2010, three years after giving birth to their son, Kiyan. They eventually got divorced in 2021.

While still legally married, he was in a relationship with Mia Burks, who later gave birth to his daughter, Genesis Harlo Anthony, in 2017.

As for Smith, she was previously married to NFL player Will Smith. The New Orleans Saints defensive end was shot to death during a 2016 road-rage incident when a man opened fire, leaving Racquel injured as well.

In the years since his death, Racquel has represented his estate by posthumously accepting his MBA from the University of Miami and has raised their two children.

Now that Melo and Raquel appear to have formed a bond, see how social media is reacting to the possible relationship below.

Did Carmelo Anthony Just Confirm He’s Dating NFL Widow Racquel Smith? was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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