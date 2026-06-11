Listen Live
Close
Sports

Knicks Pull Off Greatest Comeback In NBA Finals History To Win Game 4

Knicks Pull Off Greatest Comeback In NBA Finals History As Fans Throw Eggs At Wemby

The New York Knicks were able to mount a 29 point deficit in the NBA Finals as they went up 3-1 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Published on June 11, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
2026 NBA Finals - Game Three
Source: Al Bello / Getty

The New York Knicks were able to pull off the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history as they went up 3-1 against the San Antonio Spurs.

But it was a thriller in the Garden, because, like each of the past three games, the Knicks fell behind early with a double-digit deficit.

Karl-Anthony Towns caught two early fouls —one off a Spurs challenge— that took him out of the game as the Spurs put on a shooting clinic. 

It led to them ending the first quarter 41-22, and it didn’t improve much when the score was 76-49. At one point, they were down 29 points as the Spurs went off with 14 threes in the first half.

However, momentum flipped in the third quarter when the Spurs started to get comfortable with their lead, as it hovered around 20 for a while. So the Knicks started chipping away at it and got it to a manageable 15-point deficit going into the fourth. 

Going on a 13-0 run on the back of Jalen Brunson’s 36-point performance, he scored a signature jumper that gave them their first lead with less than two minutes of the game. 

De’Aaron Fox missed what he thought was a breakaway layup and the ball was back in Brunson’s hands with less than seven seconds left. He missed a three-pointer that bounced off the rim, where OG Anunoby pounced to tip it back in as the Knicks won in stunning fashion, 107-106.

An even-keeled Anunoby spoke on the roller coaster of the game afterward.

“We know it’s a game of runs. We’re a resilient group. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve come back plenty of times when we’re behind,” Anunoby said. “Just staying with it, weathering the storm, not being too down or angry or frustrated. Just staying with it.”

Still, he remained very calm when asked about his game-winning tip-in, explaining his actions plainly. 

“I was free. There was no one boxing me out. So I just went in there for a tip-dunk and then ended up just tipping it in,” Anunoby said after the game.

Victor Wembanyama was more solemn after his 24-point game, admitting, “We clearly weren’t the most hungry in the second half.”

“It was painful, of course. It feels like we worked too hard and give up our leads. It’s as simple as that. It just hurts,” Wemby admitted.

Knick fans were relentless in taunting the team after the win, and even pelted the 7-foot Frenchman with an egg while he entered his hotel.

See social media’s reactions to the thriller in MSG below.

Knicks Pull Off Greatest Comeback In NBA Finals History As Fans Throw Eggs At Wemby was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Candles
15 Items
Music  |  Editor Staff

Their Impact Lives On: Remembering Baltimore’s Hip-Hop, Club And DJ Legends

Comments
M&T Bank Stadium
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Ravens Hosting Job Fair at M&T Bank Stadium This Weekend

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
White House with ominous clouds
30 Items
News  |  Editor Staff

The Biggest News Stories Of 2026

Comments
Police Siren
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Driver Shot During Road Rage Incident on I-295 in Anne Arundel County

Comments
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close