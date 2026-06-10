Las Vegas Aces Never Received A White House Invitation After 2025 Championship

Source: Ian Maule / Getty

Will they or won’t they visit the White House has become the biggest political statement in modern sports, and the Las Vegas Aces are the latest to be called to the carpet.

The Aces won the 2025 WNBA championship, and now they won’t even have to weigh the implications of visiting the president because they weren’t invited.

A team spokesperson told USA Today that, “The Las Vegas Aces did not receive an invitation to the White House after winning the 2025 league title in October.”

The team briefly considered commemorating their win in another Washington, D.C., way by visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture. It would have been around July 22, when they were already in the nation’s capital to play the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena, but they couldn’t figure out the schedule to make it work.

The Aces’ White House honor snub comes after they completely dominated the Phoenix Mercury by sweeping them 4-0 in historic fashion in the WNBA’s first-ever best-of-seven Finals.

For most of the last 20 years, WNBA champs have ceremonially visited the White House, but visits slowed during the Trump years, picked up again when Biden was elected, and have been quiet since Trump’s second term.

2024’s winners, the New York Liberty, famously never got invited either, and when in town to play their road game against the Mystics, they got the chance to meet with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

“It was amazing,” Liberty forward Breanna Stewart said. “I’ve been to the White House when I won in college and stuff like that, but this was way more intimate.”

Trump not inviting the ladies to the White House shouldn’t be a complete surprise, given he joked about how he’d “probably be impeached” for failing to invite the USA women’s hockey team while he was congratulating the men’s team who also won the Gold Medal.

See social media’s reaction to Trump’s latest sports-related drama below.