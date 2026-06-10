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Megan Thee Stallion Hit with $1.2M Wardrobe Lawsuit

A stylist and wardrobe company are suing Megan Thee Stallion, claiming they are owed more than $1.2 million for styling services.

Published on June 10, 2026
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Megan Thee Stallion is facing a new legal battle after a celebrity stylist and wardrobe company filed a lawsuit claiming the rapper owes more than $1.2 million in unpaid fees.

According to court documents, stylist Eric Archibald and his company Six K filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging they provided wardrobe styling services for Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, between January 2024 and August 2025 but were never fully compensated. The plaintiffs claim they submitted invoices totaling approximately $1.24 million for work connected to multiple appearances, events, and projects.

The lawsuit alleges that Six K repeatedly attempted to resolve the matter privately over the course of nearly two years but was unable to secure payment. As part of the filing, the plaintiffs included invoices, deal memos, and correspondence they say support their claims. One example cited in the complaint is a bill for more than $53,000 tied to wardrobe services for the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York.

Megan is strongly disputing the allegations. In a statement shared with People, the Grammy-winning rapper said her financial team conducted an audit and uncovered what she described as “fraudulent invoices, unsupported charges, and styling shipments tied to addresses that could not be verified.” She said her team attempted to address those concerns privately before the lawsuit was filed and added that she would not be pressured into paying expenses that could not be substantiated.

The lawsuit marks the latest legal challenge involving the Houston rapper, who has spent the past several years navigating a number of high-profile court battles while continuing to release music, go on tour and expand her business ventures. A judge has not yet ruled on the claims, and the case is expected to move through the California court system in the coming months.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

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