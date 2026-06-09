Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jay-Z’s Big Anniversary Shows, Pooh Shiesty’s Trial Delay, Cardi B’s Game 3 Tea & Trump Boos

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Jay-Z Adds LA and Paris Anniversary Shows

Dominique Da Diva says Jay-Z is having a huge year and staying active on stage. Fresh off shutting down Roots Picnic, Hov is taking his Reasonable Doubt 30th anniversary celebration to stadiums in Paris and Los Angeles. He is set for SoFi Stadium on October 23 and a Paris date on September 10, giving fans on both sides of the Atlantic a chance to catch this milestone show live. Dominique notes that Jay does not even need a new album right now, because fans are ready to celebrate three decades of classic music.

Pooh Shiesty Must Wait 11 Months For Trial

Dominique also breaks down a tough legal update for Pooh Shiesty. His federal trial has been pushed all the way to February 2027, which means he will be sitting behind bars for at least another 11 months before he even sees a judge. While his father and Big 30 have reportedly been granted bond, things are not looking good for Pooh Shiesty or the other nine defendants facing kidnapping and conspiracy charges. Dominique sums it up bluntly, saying when you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.

Cardi B’s Game 3 Recap And Trump Boos

In Game 3, Dominique tuned in hoping to see Cardi B perform, only to be left confused about what actually happened. Cardi later shared her own recap, saying the Knicks lost but she was still proud of them and describing a dark energy in the building she blamed on President Trump’s presence. Dominique jokes that the former president was out past his bedtime and notes how intense security made fans pack in like sardines just because he showed up. She adds that even if TV did not focus on it, the crowd booed him loudly and probably would have thrown tomatoes if they could.

Teyana Taylor Wins BET Icon of the Year

To wrap things up, Dominique shows love to Teyana Taylor, who has been having a standout year. Teyana has been named Icon of the Year at the 2026 BET Awards, and fans will get to watch her receive her flowers on stage. Dominique says Teyana absolutely deserves the honor and reminds listeners to stay entertained and informed with more stories at dominiquethedivashow.com.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jay-Z’s Big Anniversary Shows, Pooh Shiesty’s Trial Delay, Cardi B’s Game 3 Tea & Trump Boos was originally published on kysdc.com