Trump Confirms He'll Attend NBA Finals In New York & Gets Accused Of Ruining The Vibes

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President Donald Trump says he plans to attend next week’s NBA Finals matchup at Madison Square Garden after receiving an invitation from New York Knicks owner James Dolan.

Speaking on Thursday, Trump confirmed that he intends to be in attendance when the Finals shift to New York for Games 3 and 4.

“The answer is yes,” Trump said, ESPN reports. “[Dolan] has invited me, and I’m going. I’ll be there. It could be Monday. Maybe I’ll do both.”

The appearance would add another layer of attention to what is already one of the biggest sporting events in New York City in years. The Knicks are making their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 and currently hold a 1-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs after a stunning Game 1 comeback victory.

New York erased a 14-point deficit Wednesday night to take the opener, extending the team’s remarkable postseason run. The win marked the Knicks’ 12th straight playoff victory and further fueled championship hopes for a franchise seeking its first NBA title since 1973.

Trump praised the Knicks’ resilience and credited Dolan for helping build a contender.

“They find a way to do it,” Trump said. “They’re really great, a great team. I’m happy for Jim because Jim has really been fighting hard to produce such a team.”

The president also singled out Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama, marveling at the young star’s combination of size and skill.

“He’s a great player,” Trump said. “He’s going to be a great player. He’s already a great player. I said, ‘How do you guard this guy?’ He’s 7-foot-5 and has a great shot.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver welcomed the prospect of Trump’s attendance, noting that the president has long been associated with New York and has been a visible NBA fan over the years.

“President Trump is very much a New Yorker,” Silver said. “I’m thrilled another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knicks team.”

Silver added that enhanced security measures will be in place if Trump attends but said fans are likely to embrace the historic nature of the moment. A sitting president has never attended an NBA Finals game, making Trump’s expected appearance another headline-grabbing chapter in a postseason already overflowing with excitement.

See social media’s reaction to Trump popping out to support the hometown team below.