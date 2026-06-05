Latto is clearing the air as she continues promoting her new album Big Mama and opening up about life as a new mother.

During a recent interview, the Atlanta rapper addressed rumors surrounding her relationship with fellow rapper 21 Savage. For years, fans have speculated about the pair’s romance, and more recently, questions surfaced about his alleged marital status. Latto dismissed the rumors, explaining that people often create narratives when they don’t know the full story and emphasizing that their relationship works for them.

The rapper also revisited the controversy involving Cardi B after a leaked phone call surfaced online. The recording allegedly featured Cardi criticizing Latto, sparking widespread discussion among fans. Latto revealed that the situation caught her off guard, especially while she was pregnant and working on her album. She explained that she once considered Cardi a friend and was hurt by how the situation unfolded publicly.

Cardi B has since responded, sharing a lengthy statement acknowledging that her words came from a heated moment. The Bronx rapper said she never intended to hurt Latto and claimed she made multiple attempts to apologize, including reaching out through mutual contacts and directly by text. While the two artists appear to have different perspectives on resolving the issue, both have suggested there is no ongoing feud.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk is facing new legal challenges. According to recent court filings, prosecutors are reportedly considering additional racketeering-related charges connected to the 2022 shooting involving Quando Rondo. Authorities allege the move is tied to an ongoing investigation and could impact the timeline of the case.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Latto Addresses Cardi B Drama, Lil Durk Update was originally published on kysdc.com