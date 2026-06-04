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12 People Taken To Hospital After MTA Bus Crash In Baltimore

Published on June 4, 2026
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Twelve people were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following a crash involving an MTA bus and a work van in West Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of West Baltimore Street around 1 p.m. after receiving reports of a collision involving the two vehicles.

When first responders arrived, they found multiple people injured and requested additional medical resources due to the number of patients. In total, seven medic units responded to the scene to assist with treatment and transportation efforts.

Fire officials said 12 people were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries. Information about the severity of those injuries was not immediately available.

Two additional people involved in the crash declined transportation to a hospital but were evaluated and assisted by medics at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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