Karmelo Anthony Trial: Everything You Need To Know As Race Takes Center Stage

Possibility of video evidence may be a game-changer, as defense argues Anthony acted in self-defense.

Source: Collin County jail / Collin County jail

Jury selection is underway in one of the most closely watched criminal trials in Texas, as 18-year-old Karmelo Anthony prepares to face a jury nearly 14 months after the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas. What began as a confrontation between two teenagers under a team tent has since evolved into a nationally debated case touching on self-defense, race, juvenile offenders, and the limits of criminal punishment. Because Anthony is Black and Metcalf was white, the case has generated intense scrutiny online and sparked fierce arguments from people who see the tragedy through vastly different lenses.

Karmelo Anthony Trial: Jury selection is underway.

The trial officially kicked off on June 1 at the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, where attorneys began the difficult task of selecting 12 jurors from a pool of roughly 250 candidates, according to reports from ABC News and WFAA. Opening statements could begin as soon as Thursday if a jury is seated. Anticipating heavy public interest, Judge John Roach Jr. has taken extraordinary measures to control the proceedings. Cameras, livestreams, and audio recordings have been banned from the courtroom, a security perimeter has been established around parts of the courthouse to prevent protests from erupting. Notably, video and photos obtained by the Dallas Morning News on June 1 captured protesters chanting in favor of Anthony outside the courtroom.

Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Additionally, a gag order remains in place, preventing attorneys, investigators, witnesses, and others involved in the case from publicly discussing it. Only a team of reporters from WFAA will be allowed to cover the case from inside the courtroom, the outlet noted.

“Due to the significant public and media interest in this case, the Court finds that specific procedures are necessary to ensure the Defendant’s right to a fair and impartial trial, the orderly administration of justice, the safety and security of all participants, and reasonable public access consistent with constitutional requirements,” Roach wrote in an order governing the proceedings, according to ABC News.

Karmelo Anthony’s age has already become a big challenge among potential jurors.

Almost immediately, jury selection revealed one of the biggest challenges facing both sides: Anthony’s age. Although he is now 18, he was only 17 when the stabbing occurred. Under Texas law, however, 17-year-olds are prosecuted as adults. Per WFAA, on day two of jury selection, which took place Wednesday, prosecutors reminded potential jurors that Anthony faces a first-degree murder charge carrying a punishment range of “five to 99 years to life” if convicted.

“Is there anybody who cannot consider life for a punishment?” chief felony prosecutor Dewey Mitchell asked prospective jurors.

The question exposed a clear divide among the panel. Several jurors struggled with the idea of imposing such a severe sentence on someone they viewed as a teenager. Some remarked that “he looks like a child,” while others admitted they would have difficulty considering a life sentence regardless of the evidence.

One prospective juror acknowledged the internal conflict many seemed to share, saying: “People are going to think I’m a monster but…I have a hard time just considering five [years].”

As questioning continued, concerns about Anthony’s youth surfaced repeatedly. Mitchell asked potential jurors whether the defendant’s age would affect their ability to fairly judge the case.

One panelist responded: “I don’t think I can make a decision about somebody so young. One mistake, one argument, one conflict, you can’t say he’s a bad person.”

Another prospective juror drew a visible reaction from observers when he stated: “I don’t know if I feel right putting a brother in jail.”

Mitchell also appeared to hint at a central prosecution argument by challenging the boundaries of self-defense. “You don’t get to provoke someone and then use force,” he told the jury panel.

What happened between Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf?

At the center of the case is what happened on April 2, 2025, at David Kuykendall Stadium. According to investigators, Anthony, then a student-athlete at Frisco Centennial High School, was sitting beneath a Memorial High School team tent when Metcalf approached him and told him to leave. Police say the encounter quickly escalated. Anthony allegedly reached into his backpack, produced a pocketknife, and warned Metcalf, “Touch me and see what happens.”

Authorities allege that Metcalf then pushed or grabbed Anthony while attempting to remove him from the tent. Seconds later, prosecutors say, Anthony stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. The wound pierced Metcalf’s heart. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died shortly afterward. Anthony has consistently maintained that he acted in self-defense and feared for his life, while prosecutors argue the stabbing was an excessive and unjustified response to a physical confrontation.

One lawyer claimed there was video evidence of the incident, which could be a game-changer.

Adding another layer of intrigue to the trial is the possibility that video evidence exists. During an interview with Fox Live Now on Monday, Defense attorney Jaqueline Goodman suggested that footage of the altercation may have been reviewed by the court but remains unseen by the public.

Goodman also stressed the importance of finding jurors capable of setting aside preconceived opinions in a case that has become a lightning rod for public debate. She noted that jurors must be able to “set aside their own biases” in order to reach a fair verdict.

Other concerns.

Outside the courtroom, the case has become a flashpoint in broader discussions about race, self-defense, and the criminal justice system. Anthony’s family reportedly moved from their home after facing harassment tied to the case. His supporters have frequently compared his situation to that of Kyle Rittenhouse, arguing that Anthony deserves the same presumption of innocence and opportunity to argue self-defense before a jury. Rittenhouse was acquitted in 2021 after jurors found he acted in self-defense during the fatal shootings that occurred amid unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

While the legal battle plays out, Anthony remains free on bond. His original $1 million bond was later reduced to $250,000 by a Collin County judge. Court records show he remains under strict conditions, including house arrest, constant supervision by a parent or designated adult, and a prohibition on contacting Metcalf’s family. He must also obtain court approval before leaving his home.

Now, after months of legal filings, public debate, and national attention, the case is finally moving toward the moment that matters most: 12 jurors weighing whether Anthony’s actions amounted to murder or self-defense.

SEE MORE:

Op-Ed: I Get Karmelo Anthony, I Carried A Knife To School Too

‘Decoded’: Breaking Down The Myth Of Black Criminality

Karmelo Anthony Trial: Everything You Need To Know As Race Takes Center Stage was originally published on newsone.com