The Neo Trapsoul Tour: Our Dream Bryson Tiller Setlist

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Bryson Tiller is taking fans around the globe once again. The Louisville native recently announced The Neo Trapsoul Tour and it has us thinking about our dream setlist. Check out the songs we hope he performs on the tour.

Tiller announced a massive 61-date world tour that will kick off in August and continue through North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. According to Billboard, the tour follows a major milestone for the singer — who celebrated the 10th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album T R A P S O U L. He also released his double album Solace & The Vices, showcasing both his soulful R&B side and his rap-driven side.

For many fans, Bryson is the soundtrack to late-night drives, situationships, heartbreaks, and self-reflection. When T R A P S O U L arrived in 2015, it helped redefine modern R&B by blending moody production, vulnerable songwriting, and hip hop influences into a sound that countless artists would later try to emulate. Songs like “Don’t,” “Exchange,” and “Sorry Not Sorry” became instant classics and cemented Tiller as one of the defining voices of his generation.

Since then, he has continued to evolve. Albums like True to Self, Anniversary, Bryson Tiller, and his latest projects have expanded his catalog while proving his staying power. Whether he is delivering emotional ballads, confident anthems, or introspective records, Tiller’s music consistently resonates with listeners who appreciate honesty and vulnerability.

With The Neo Trapsoul Tour promising a celebration of both the past and present, fans are already debating which songs deserve a spot on the setlist. While we expect plenty of surprises, there are a few records that absolutely need to make the cut.

Scroll for our dream Bryson Tiller setlist below.