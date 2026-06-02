Baltimore Police Release Video in 11-Year-Old Boy Shooting

Baltimore police are asking for the public’s help as the investigation continues into the shooting of an 11-year-old boy who was critically injured while playing on a West Baltimore playground.

The shooting happened on May 27 near Pennsylvania Avenue and Dolphin Street, outside Furman Templeton Elementary School in Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood. Police say the child, identified by family members as Tristen Goode-Jordan, and a 26-year-old man were both struck by gunfire during what investigators believe was a targeted attack. Authorities do not believe the boy was the intended victim.

According to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley, two suspects pulled up near the playground and opened fire toward the area where children were playing. Investigators believe the adult male was the target, while Tristen was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire. One of the suspects is believed to have used a rifle during the attack.

In the latest development, Baltimore police released surveillance video showing two individuals jumping out of a white vehicle before pointing firearms toward the playground and firing multiple shots. Detectives hope the footage will help identify the suspects and generate new leads.

Tristen remains hospitalized. His grandmother told local media that the boy was shot seven times, suffering injuries to his abdomen, lungs, kidney, spine, and foot. She described the shooters as “cowards” and pleaded for justice.

The shooting has renewed concerns about youth violence in Baltimore, where several children have been injured in shootings in recent weeks. Mayor Brandon Scott and police officials have urged anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing that those responsible should be held accountable.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Baltimore Police or submit an anonymous tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.