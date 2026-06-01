Clive Davis Hospitalized After Health Scare in NYC

Legendary music executive Clive Davis is recovering after being hospitalized in New York City over the weekend following an upper respiratory health scare.

According to multiple reports, the 94-year-old music mogul was admitted to a New York hospital on Friday after developing an upper respiratory infection. Representatives for Davis said the hospitalization was a precautionary measure and that he was expected to be released within 24 to 48 hours.

The news came as a surprise to many in the music industry, especially since Davis had recently been seen attending the Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction in New York. Sources close to the executive say he remains in good spirits and is responding well to treatment.

Davis is one of the most influential figures in music history. During a career spanning more than five decades, he helped launch and develop the careers of artists including Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Janis Joplin, and Aretha Franklin. He has won five Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

This is not the first health challenge Davis has faced in recent years. In 2021, he postponed part of his annual pre-Grammy gala after being diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy, a condition that can cause temporary facial paralysis.

Fortunately, early reports indicate this latest health scare is not considered life-threatening. Fans and industry peers have already begun sending well wishes to the executive whose influence helped shape generations of popular music.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.