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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B Sues Tasha K, Pooh Shiesty Trial

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B Sues Tasha K, Pooh Shiesty Trial

Cardi B filed another lawsuit tied to Tasha K, while Pooh Shiesty faces a major July trial and Drake eyes Billboard history.

Published on May 26, 2026
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Cardi B is not backing down in her ongoing legal battle involving blogger Tasha K. According to reports, Cardi has now filed another federal lawsuit in South Florida targeting members of Tasha K’s inner circle and related business entities. The rapper reportedly believes assets and income were shifted around after Tasha K was ordered to pay millions in a previous defamation judgment.

Cardi’s latest filing alleges there were attempts to reroute earnings and hide money through different entities and income diversion tactics. The legal drama continues to escalate as Cardi pushes to collect the judgment she was awarded. Fans online are once again debating whether the years-long feud has gone too far.

Meanwhile, Pooh Shiesty could be facing serious consequences in Texas. The rapper is reportedly set to stand trial beginning July 6 alongside several co-defendants in Dallas. Prosecutors allege the group orchestrated an armed robbery and kidnapping connected to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label. A pre-trial hearing is expected to take place July 1 before the case officially begins.

On the music side, Memorial Day weekend playlists are getting an update. 6LACK recently dropped his new project “Love Is The New Gangster,” while Vedo also released fresh music for R&B fans. And Drake may soon make hip-hop history. His latest project “Iceman” is reportedly on pace to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. If it happens, Drake would officially surpass Jay-Z for the most No. 1 albums by a rapper.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B Sues Tasha K, Pooh Shiesty Trial was originally published on kysdc.com

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