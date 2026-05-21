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Megan Thee Stallion Will Heat Up Miami Swim Week Again

Megan Thee Stallion & Hot Girl Summer Swimwear Line Returning To Miami Swim Week

This upcoming runway show follows her first successful PARAISO Miami Swim Week runway show in 2025, which saw cast members from Love Island Season 6 walk and be featured on Peacock's Behind The Villa.

Published on May 21, 2026
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  • Thee Stallion's runway show will not discriminate by featuring size-inclusive models across all genders who will be walking alongside canine companions that will be rocking the recently announced items for the swimwear brand's new pet line.
  • NYX Professional Makeup will serve as the official beauty and body artistry partner, and models will be utilizing the recently launched Caramelt Mami Body Oil.
  • The line was recently expanded with the addition of a men's line featuring a nine-piece collection comprised of swim trunks and tank tops with "Hot Boy Summer" that will only cost $20.
Megan Thee Stallion Will Heat Up Miami Swim Week Again
Frazer Harrison / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion and her Hot Girl Summer swimwear line will be back at Miami Swim Week to set the runway on fire.

Complex reports that the Houston rapper will return to PARAISO Miami Swim Week on Thursday (May 28) for another runway show showcasing her refreshed Hot Girl Summer swimwear line, which will surely tantalize our senses as she shows off new pieces added to the collection.

According to the website, Thee Stallion’s runway show will not discriminate by featuring size-inclusive models across all genders who will be walking alongside canine companions that will be rocking the recently announced items for the swimwear brand’s new pet line.

The pet line features barkini sets and dog tees available in blue, red, and white shell bloom designs ranging from $9.97 to $12.97.

NYX Professional Makeup will serve as the official beauty and body artistry partner, and models will be utilizing the recently launched Caramelt Mami Body Oil.

The refreshed Hot Girl Summer collection features 20 pieces, including bikinis, one-piece bathing suits, and cover-ups in shell-inspired prints and colors like red, orange, pink, white, blue, and green that will surely catch your eye, ranging from $18 to $32.

The Fellas Can Now Celebrate Hot Boy Summer

The line was recently expanded with the addition of a men’s line featuring a nine-piece collection comprised of swim trunks and tank tops with “Hot Boy Summer” that will only cost $20.

This upcoming runway show follows her first successful PARAISO Miami Swim Week runway show in 2025, which saw cast members from Love Island Season 6 walk and be featured on Peacock’s Behind The Villa.

We are definitely looking forward to seeing the recently single leader of the Hot Girls show off her new collection and more next week.

SEE ALSO

Megan Thee Stallion & Hot Girl Summer Swimwear Line Returning To Miami Swim Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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