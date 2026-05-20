The 2026 BET Awards are officially around the corner, and this year’s show is already shaping up to be one of the biggest yet. The ceremony will air live Sunday, June 28, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with comedian and internet personality Drewski serving as host for the very first time. The Maryland native is also making history as the youngest host in BET Awards history.

When it comes to nominations, Cardi B is leading the way with six total nods. Her latest project, Am I The Drama, earned a coveted Album of the Year nomination alongside major releases from Tyler, The Creator, Clipse, Leon Thomas, J. Cole, Mariah The Scientist, and Bruno Mars. Kendrick Lamar and Mariah The Scientist are right behind Cardi with five nominations each.

Other artists making a strong showing this year include Doechii, Doja Cat, Latto, Teyana Taylor, Clipse, and Olivia Dean, all securing four nominations apiece.

The BET Awards will also introduce two brand-new categories this year: the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award. The Fashion Vanguard category highlights stars known for making major style statements, including ASAP Rocky, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Zendaya, Cardi B, and Colman Domingo. Meanwhile, the Pulse Award recognizes personalities and podcasts shaping culture, with nominees including The 85 South Show, Keke Palmer, and more.

In other entertainment news, rapper Saweetie is reportedly being sued for $3 million by a promoter over allegations tied to missed performances in Japan. According to court documents, the promoter claims Saweetie accepted a deposit for appearances overseas but allegedly never performed at the scheduled events. The lawsuit is currently ongoing.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: BET Awards, Cardi B & Saweetie Lawsuit was originally published on kysdc.com