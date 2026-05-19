Listen Live
Close
Radio One Exclusives

Shuler King On Why Drake Can NEVER Be Bigger Than Michael Jackson

Published on May 19, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Shuler King
Source: 97.9 The Box / Keisha Nicole Show

Before hitting the stage for a big weekend of shows at the Houston Improv, comedian and viral personality Shuler King stopped by 97.9 The Box to chop it up with Keisha Nicole. One of the biggest topics during their conversation was the growing debate surrounding Drake’s Iceman album and whether the Toronto superstar has reached a level where he can seriously be compared to Michael Jackson.

Shuler King has built a massive following online thanks to his sharp humor, relatable commentary, and viral reaction videos that consistently dominate social media timelines. Known for blending comedy with real life observations, King has become one of the internet’s most recognizable comedic voices while continuing to tour nationwide as a stand up comic. His stop at The Box gave fans a mix of laughs, music talk, and pop culture debate as he and Keisha Nicole tackled one of the hottest conversations currently happening in hip hop and entertainment.

Check out their convo below.

SEE ALSO

Shuler King On Why Drake Can NEVER Be Bigger Than Michael Jackson was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Overhead look at a newborn baby in his crib with a mobile in view
9 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Here Are The 25 Most Popular Baby Names In Maryland Right Now

Comment
White House with ominous clouds
21 Items
News  |  Editor Staff

The Biggest News Stories Of 2026

Comment
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
Entertainment  |  Weso

Drake Seemingly Disses Kendrick Lamar & LeBron James In New Leak, “1 AM In Albany”

Comment
House model key with bank account book on wooden table, representing home loan, mortgage planning, real estate investment, and financial saving for future property ownership in natural light.
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore County Announces New Housing Voucher Opportunity in Pikesville

Comment
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close