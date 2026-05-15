Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Put the rumors and speculations to rest, Drake and Future are officially back.

Last night, fans across the world stayed up waiting for the OVO rapper to finally drop his highly anticipated album ICEMAN. Instead of just one project, Drizzy shocked fans by announcing three albums an hour before midnight.

Definitely not what people expected, but a surprise nobody was mad at. During his livestream, Drake revealed that he and Future reunited on a new track titled “Ran To Atlanta.”

The song title is already sparking conversations online, with many believing it’s a subtle jab at Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” lyric where he raps, “You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance.”

Before the project even dropped, Charlamagne Tha God claimed he had heard Pluto was expected to appear on the album. Rumors only grew stronger after the Atlanta rapper previewed new music while rocking NOCTA gear in a teaser clip.

Now, the duo is officially locked back in, this time bringing rising artist Molly Santana along for the ride on the record.

So far, reactions to the song have been mixed online. Some fans are loving the reunion.

“Future and Drake on the same track again?? Atlanta about to shut down tonight.”

Others, not so much, “Thank God for Future making this sh*t listenable. Drake in that bih adlibbing for his life lol.”

Love 92 Q? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The What A Time To Be Alive duo haven’t linked up on a record in a minute. Before ICEMAN, their last collaboration came on Future’s 2022 album I NEVER LIKED YOU with the Grammy hit “WAIT FOR YOU.”

Drake & Future Like Back Up On Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com