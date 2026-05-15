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Baltimore Police Shoot Armed Man Near Saint Agnes Hospital

Baltimore Officers Shoot, Kill Armed Man After Reported Suicide Call

Published on May 15, 2026
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Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore police shot and killed an armed man Thursday morning after responding to reports of an attempted suicide near Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, CBS Baltimore reports.

According to police, officers were called to the 800 block of South Caton Avenue around 9:15 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a man armed with a revolver.

Deputy Police Commissioner Kevin Jones said the man began firing at responding officers as they arrived on the scene. One officer reportedly stopped and got out of their vehicle in an attempt to de-escalate the situation and issued verbal commands to the man.

Police say the man ignored those commands and continued firing shots toward officers. Two officers then returned fire, striking the man. He was transported across the street to Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

Images from the scene showed the back window of a police cruiser shattered by gunfire, while a knife was also seen lying nearby. Dispatch audio captured one officer warning others about the situation.

“A gentleman on the corner was just shooting at me, looks like he got a book bag on,” the officer said. “Keeping my distance. Looks like he had a small revolver.”

Investigators recovered a weapon from the scene and are now working to determine who placed the original 911 calls and what circumstances led up to the incident.

As required by Maryland law, the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is leading the investigation because the shooting involved police and resulted in a death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, help is available through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

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