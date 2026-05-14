Baltimore Activates Code Red Heat Safety Plan for Summer Season

Source: R1 / R1

Baltimore officials on Thursday announced the return of the city’s “Code Red Extreme Heat” program, a coordinated effort aimed at helping residents stay safe during dangerous summer temperatures. The initiative officially runs from May 15 through Sept. 15 and brings together multiple city agencies to provide cooling centers, emergency support, public alerts, and other heat-related resources for residents across the city.

According to the Baltimore City Health Department, a Code Red alert is issued whenever the heat index is expected to reach 105 degrees or higher. City leaders say the program is especially important as Baltimore continues to experience more frequent and intense heat waves during the summer months.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the city is placing a strong focus on protecting vulnerable populations, including older adults, children, pregnant women, people experiencing homelessness, outdoor workers, and residents with existing health conditions. Officials are encouraging residents to use available cooling centers, stay hydrated, and regularly check on neighbors and loved ones during periods of extreme heat.

Health officials noted that heat remains the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States. During Baltimore’s 2025 heat season, the city experienced 14 Code Red days and recorded eight heat-related deaths.

Dr. Michelle Taylor emphasized that heat-related illnesses are preventable when residents take proper precautions. The Health Department recommends drinking plenty of water, avoiding alcohol and caffeine, limiting outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, and seeking air-conditioned spaces whenever possible. Residents are also urged to learn the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, including confusion, nausea, dizziness, rapid heartbeat, and high body temperatures.

City officials also shared reminders for keeping children and pets safe during hot weather. Parents are urged never to leave children unattended inside vehicles, while pet owners should avoid walking animals on hot pavement and make sure they have access to shade and water.

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Residents can sign up for BMORE Alerts by texting BMOREALERT to 888777 to receive emergency notifications and updates throughout the summer.