Baltimore Region Under Voluntary Water Restrictions

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Voluntary water restrictions have been announced for parts of the Baltimore region ahead of the summer season due to ongoing drought conditions and declining reservoir levels, according to Baltimore’s Department of Public Works (DPW).

Officials say water levels are currently low in three major reservoirs that provide drinking water to nearly 1.8 million residents across Baltimore City as well as Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties. Residents connected to the public water system are being encouraged to reduce non-essential water use.

Severe Drought Conditions Across Maryland

The announcement comes as nearly 95% of Maryland is experiencing severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The voluntary restrictions apply to both residents and businesses using the public water supply. Homes that rely on private wells are not affected, though officials recommend checking with local authorities for water conservation guidance.

Goal Is to Avoid Mandatory Restrictions

City officials say the restrictions are intended to help preserve the region’s water supply before summer demand increases.

By reducing overall water usage now, DPW hopes to avoid implementing mandatory restrictions later if drought conditions continue to worsen.

“DPW will continue closely monitoring reservoir levels and drought conditions and will evaluate additional measures if conditions worsen,” the agency said in a statement.

If necessary, officials may begin using water from the Susquehanna River as a backup supply source a measure typically reserved for drought emergencies. While the water remains safe to drink after treatment, residents may notice a slight difference in taste or smell.

Ways Residents Can Help Conserve Water

DPW is asking residents and businesses to take simple steps to reduce water consumption, including:

Repairing leaking faucets or hoses

Delaying lawn and garden watering

Turning off water while brushing teeth or shaving

Taking shorter showers

Running only full loads in dishwashers and washing machines

Using car wash facilities that recycle water

Officials emphasized that the restrictions do not apply to water used for drinking, cooking, or personal hygiene.

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DPW Conservation Efforts

In addition to public conservation efforts, DPW says it is actively working to reduce water loss by:

Repairing water main breaks

Fixing system leaks

Turning off public fountains

Officials will continue monitoring conditions throughout the summer.