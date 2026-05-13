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Baltimore Activating New School Zone Speed Cameras on May 20

Baltimore City Installing New Speed Cameras Near Schools Next Week

Published on May 13, 2026
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SLUG: ME-SPEEDCAMS DATE: September 27, 2009 PLACE: Rockville
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

New speed cameras are set to go live near several Baltimore City schools next week as officials continue efforts to improve traffic safety around students and pedestrians.

Baltimore City leaders say the cameras are expected to activate on or around Wednesday, May 20, at the following school-zone locations:

  • 2200 to 2800 blocks of Orleans Street near Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School
  • 100 to 300 blocks of North Hilton Avenue near Green Street Academy
  • 5700 block of North Charles Street near Redeemer Parish Day School
  • 300 block of East 29th Street near Barclay Elementary School

School-zone speed cameras in Baltimore operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the year. The city uses both portable and fixed camera systems to detect drivers speeding through designated school areas.

Drivers caught speeding will receive fines based on how far over the speed limit they are traveling. Violations issued through the camera system do not add points to a driver’s license.

Current fines include:

  • 12 to 15 mph over the limit: $40
  • 16 to 19 mph over the limit: $70
  • 20 to 29 mph over the limit: $120
  • 30 to 39 mph over the limit: $230
  • 40 mph or more over the limit: $425

In addition to the school-zone cameras, Baltimore City is also launching a new commercial vehicle height-monitoring system in the 300 block of Gittings Avenue.

Officials say that system is also expected to activate around May 20 and will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

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