Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Re-Uploaded Amid Drake Album Rollout

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Re-Uploaded Amid Drake Album Rollout

Kendrick Lamar has been dealing with a few technical issues with his catalog lately, and yeah, it’s been a mess.

Published on May 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Kendrick Lamar has been dealing with a few technical issues with his catalog lately, and yeah, it’s been a mess.

Kicking things off, his knockout record, “Not Like Us,” was temporarily removed from his YouTube channel before being re-uploaded shortly after. Not exactly the kind of disruption you want when a record is still making noise.

It didn’t stop there. Kenny’s album GNX was briefly taken down from Apple Music, and the video for his track with SZA, “Luther,” also disappeared from platforms. 

No clear reason has been given for why the project and visuals were pulled from DSPS, but the timing couldn’t be worse.

Well…worse for Kendrick, great for his op.

Drake is gearing up to drop high highly anticipated album ICEMAN this Friday, May 15, so the chaos couldn’t have lined up better for him. Despite taking a massive L in their back-and-forth, The Boy is clearly looking to bounce back with his first solo release in over three years.

His rollout has been anything but regular. Drizzy had massive ice blocks placed outside Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu in Toronto, hinting that the release was hidden inside. A streamer eventually cracked the code, revealing the official drop date to the world.

Meanwhile, Kendrick’s situation might look like a hiccup, but it hasn’t slowed the momentum at all. If anything, it’s got fans even more, and in this game, that kind of noise always turns into fuel.

SEE ALSO

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Re-Uploaded Amid Drake Album Rollout was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
49 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
Baltimore cityscape at sunset.
22 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Here Are the Most Affordable Suburbs In The Baltimore Area

Comment
Aerial shot of the Patapsco River with boats and ships docked, apartments and office buildings in Baltimore Maryland USA
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Residents Can Apply For Housing Vouchers Starting May 4

Comment
Florida Begins Restricting Sugary Food And Drinks From SNAP Benefits
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Maryland To Pause EBT Transactions During Upcoming System Transition

Comment
The Bond Street Wharf and the Old Bond Street Pier along the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland USA
10 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore’s Hidden History: Some Facts That May Surprise You

Comment
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close