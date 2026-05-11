Kevin Hart's Roast Delivered Doses Of Racism & Questionable Humor

In the three-hour live roast of Kevin Hart aired by Netflix on Sunday, the inclusion of Shane Gillis as the host seemed like a Hail Mary move to go viral. In the midst, Kevin Hart gave the floor to two of comedy’s most controversial acts in Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe, who delivered several zingers at the expense of Black people and Black women.

By no means are roasts meant to be some civil event where tame jokes or cheesy anecdotes are expected. In fact, these events are replete with sharp-tongued celebrities with a writing staff coaching them up on the deepest burns that can deliver towards the roast subject.

For much of the live roast, Hart and his Black compatriots on the dais laughed, sometimes uncomfortably so, at Gillis’ jokes that teetered on the edge of sparking an all-out race war. There was a gleeful glint in Gillis’ eyes the entire time he delivered his barbs, much of which isn’t necessary to print.

Hinchcliffe’s portion of the roast was the usual habitual line-stepping bit he’s perfected via his Kill Tony platform. Again, the rapid-fire delivery of the zingers seemed to carry extra sting for the Black guests on the dais, such as Lizzo, who endured several weight-related jokes, Draymond Green, who was the subject of jokes alongside Sheryl Underwood, and, naturally, Hart himself.

Hinchcliffe’s roast also included a joke regarding the late George Floyd, and considering how the Minneapolis native was literally killed by police officers during a routine stop, the room went dead with Hinchcliffe barreling through anyway, as is his style.

Pete Davidson, who also took several verbal blows, dressed down Hinchcliffe as a closeted man both racially and sexually, a bit others used as well, but none with the New York native’s direct flair.

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Underwood, whose deceased husband was mentioned at almost every turn by everyone who approached the microphone, literally stole the show with an unfiltered and expert takedown of Hinchcliffe, and ended up earning a standing ovation after warning Gillis that the n-word teases would end up spooky for him should he let it truly slip.

In all, Underwood’s portion of the roast was sometimes off script, but her veteran stage presence and ability to own the moment were clear. Yes, she perhaps took on some of the harshest jokes about her late husband, the way that she speaks, and the color of her skin. Yet there was something redemptive and responsible in how she took it all on the chin and delivered a few left hooks herself.

Some might remember Hinchcliffe appearing at a rally for then-candidate Donald Trump in October of 2024, where he referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage,” although the Trump campaign put distance between themselves and the comedian.

Hinchcliffe has made similar racially insensitive jokes towards Asians, Latinos, and Black people, and, to our knowledge, has never apologized for his remarks. On its surface, it appears that Hinchcliffe enjoys playing the villain, and any rage expressed in his direction doesn’t move him to change. Chelsea Handler, who endured plenty of jabs due to her past relationship with 50 Cent, joined Davidson in connecting Hinchcliffe to the MAGA base.

Gillis, while not necessarily a MAGA stooge, gets a lot of love from the anti-woke segment of President Trump supporters due to his brash style of humor. In the past, he’s been critical of Trump and, in fairness, he’s made fun of both sides of the political spectrum when it suits him. Gillis was famously fired from the SNL cast in 2019 shortly after his hiring, after old footage of him using racial slurs resurfaced.

In the immediate aftermath of the roast, the reactions online have been, in a word, voluminous. Some fans were expectedly offended at the race-tinged humor of Hinchcliffe and Gillis, but curiously not as taken aback at the body-shaming of Lizzo from what we saw. There is still much to unpack about all that was said in the three-hour live event.

What we can say is that suggested racism in comedy is alive and well, and what better counter is there than to make sure to keep it cute lest one catch the fade in Inglewood, as Sheryl Underwood stated eloquently.

Below, we’ll share reactions from social media to The Roast of Kevin Hart in connection with the opinion shared in this piece.

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Photo: Getty