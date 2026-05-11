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TRIM Turns Heads During High Energy Rolling Loud Debut

The buzzing rapper made her Rolling Loud debut over the weekend and quickly became one of the most talked-about rising performers from the festival.

Published on May 11, 2026
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Source: The buzzing rapper made her Rolling Loud debut over the weekend and qu / its Ms Trim Instagram – Radio One Does Not own The Rights

TRIM Turns Heads During High Energy Rolling Loud Debut

Rising artist TRIM is officially having a moment.

The buzzing rapper made her Rolling Loud debut over the weekend and quickly became one of the most talked-about rising performers from the festival.

RELATED: Trim Announces Boat Remix With Pooh Shiesty as Fans Expect Young Thug

RELATED: Meet Breakout Star Ms. Trim: The Rising Rap Force Taking Over Your FYP

RELATED: Trim Speaks on Nicki Comparisons, Collaborations, and Her Own Sound

RELATED: 10 TRIM Songs You Need To Hear Right Now

Fans online praised her stage presence, confidence, and energy throughout the performance, with many calling her set one of the most “slept-on” moments of the weekend.

TRIM hit the stage performing records including her buzzing track “BOAT,” bringing an aggressive and confident energy that immediately grabbed the crowd’s attention. Social media clips from the set quickly started circulating online, with fans highlighting both her performance style and crowd interaction.

One of the standout moments from the set came when artist Slayr joined TRIM on stage for a surprise appearance. The two performed “CHRÖME” together, giving the crowd an extra burst of energy during the performance.

The performance also caught the attention of fellow artists online. Rapper Monaleo showed love to TRIM following the set, adding even more momentum to an already viral weekend for the rising artist.

Rolling Loud has become one of the biggest proving grounds for new artists in hip-hop, and TRIM’s debut performance showed exactly why more people are starting to pay attention to her name.

Between her growing online fanbase, viral clips, and energetic performances, she continues building momentum heading deeper into 2026.

If this weekend was any indication, TRIM may not stay underrated for much longer.

TRIM Turns Heads During High Energy Rolling Loud Debut was originally published on hot1009.com

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