Expert-approved way to beat travel fatigue every time

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Getting on a plane or a long train trip can be exciting, but it can also produce travel fatigue. Luckily, there are powerful strategies, such as prioritizing sleep, hydration, and moving your body, that can help you conquer long flight discomfort and enjoy your time away from home. Wear comfortable clothing and bring neck support so you can easily get a rest break while in transit.

According to Airport Dimensions, 54% of travellers report having less energy after a flight, with 31% admitting to also being irritable. Mitigate this issue by making yourself as comfortable as possible and focusing on proper nutrition and hydration.

Why Do I Keep Getting Travel Fatigue?

A lack of energy after a flight stems from your circadian rhythm being off after crossing time zones and the physical discomfort some transportation causes. Airplanes are notorious for cramped economy seats and not being at an ideal temperature. Sitting next to noisy passengers also doesn’t help.

A new environment can be mentally stimulating, but that can cause exhaustion without proper management. Many people also make the mistake of overplanning when in a new place or having super-tight layovers, which may lead to having to rush or being delayed.

How Can I Manage Jet Lag Recovery?

Stay-healthy travel techniques can start long before your long-haul trip. Check out the time zone of your destination and gradually adjust your sleep schedule 1 to 2 hours earlier or later. If you arrive at night, try to go to bed soon, or stay awake until a reasonable local bedtime if you arrive in the morning.

Those free alcoholic and coffee beverages on your flight are enticing but dehydrating. Hydrate often by drinking plenty of water instead of avoiding travel fatigue. You can also bring a couple of powerful extra strength energy shots to give you the boost you need when you deplane.

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Using melatonin supplements can help reestablish a normal sleep pattern. If you can’t get a full sleep even on a long flight, at least try to take some short 15 to 20-minute naps.

Take your shoes off and put on the decompression socks and sandals to walk around the cabin. Stretch and do some seated exercises to keep your blood circulating.

What Are Some Good Nutritional Strategies?

Staying hydrated is a no-brainer, and you should also incorporate light, balanced, nutrient-dense meals, such as fruits and lean proteins, while avoiding heavy, fatty fast foods. Those greasy meals often cause sluggishness and won’t provide the nutritional balance needed for natural energy.

Pack a couple of high-protein snacks, like energy bars and boiled eggs, in your bag. Consider ordering a special in-flight meal that may have a lighter option.

Boost Travel Wellness with a Few Adjustments

You are not alone if you’re experiencing travel fatigue, regardless of how experienced you are at going through airports or train stations. Some transportation can be uncomfortable, which is why you should make yourself as comfortable as possible with the right clothing, a neck pillow, and adjusting your sleep beforehand.

Pay attention to nutrition and hydration. With these strategies, you’ll be able to step off that long flight with ease and be ready to explore your new destination.

Check out our website for more travel advice.