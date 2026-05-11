How Will the ‘Vulnerable Road User Protection Act’ Impact Baltimore Drivers?

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The Vulnerable Road User Protection Act expands automated speed enforcement into designated safety corridors across Maryland, and Baltimore is positioned to see some of the most direct effects. Baltimore drivers can expect more speed cameras on high-injury streets, civil penalties for speeding near pedestrians and cyclists, and a tiered fine structure that builds on legislation passed in 2025.

Speed cameras on Maryland’s most dangerous corridors could reduce crashes by up to 54%, according to research cited in Maryland Department of Transportation testimony (page 29). For a city where high-injury corridors are already a documented concern, that number carries real weight. This article breaks down exactly what the act changes, how fines are structured, and what safer Baltimore roads could mean for everyone behind the wheel.

What Is the Vulnerable Road User Protection Act?

The Vulnerable Road User Protection Act is a Maryland bill that expands automated speed enforcement to high-risk road segments beyond work zones. Car accident fatalities involving pedestrians and cyclists have pushed state lawmakers to extend this type of monitoring to the places where the risk is greatest.

The bill covers a broader range of road users than many drivers might anticipate. For example, some of the people the act aims to protect include:

Pedestrians walking along or crossing roads

Bicyclists and e-scooter riders sharing travel lanes

Wheelchair users and people using mobility devices

Emergency responders and utility workers near moving traffic

How Will Safety Corridor Fines Change for Baltimore Drivers?

The bill uses a tiered fine structure, first passed in 2025, that scales civil penalties based on how far a driver exceeds the speed limit. Car accidents in Baltimore tend to cluster on a small number of high-injury streets, so this approach puts cameras where enforcement has the greatest effect.

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Local governments can designate a safety corridor based on crash data and injury rates in their area. Data privacy protections from a prior legislative session carry over into the new law, typically covering how long the system stores footage and who can view it.

The Expected Impact on Baltimore Roads

Car accidents on Baltimore’s most dangerous streets could become less frequent under the new law. Baltimore officials may relocate traffic cameras to new high-risk areas as citation revenue falls, and in some Maryland programs, camera revenue is earmarked for roadway safety purposes.

The program works alongside local law enforcement and Complete Streets improvements, adding automated enforcement to streets that already have other safety measures in place. Drivers can expect a few key changes once the act takes effect:

More speed cameras placed in corridors with heavy pedestrian and cyclist traffic

Civil penalties that rise with each increment over the posted speed limit

Potential reinvestment of surplus camera revenue into local road safety improvements

Injured on a Baltimore Road? You Have Options

The Vulnerable Road User Protection Act brings targeted speed enforcement to Baltimore’s most dangerous corridors, using cameras and civil penalties to protect pedestrians, bicyclists, and other vulnerable road users. For Baltimore drivers, the practical result is more consistent enforcement in high-risk areas and a real incentive to slow down where it matters most.

If you or a loved one has been affected by a car accident, visit our website for resources to help you understand your rights and next steps.