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WNBA Tunnel Fits Are Back - And The Girls Came To Play

WNBA Tunnel Fits Are Back – And The Girls Came To Play

The WNBA season is back, and so are the tunnel fits, model walks, and fashion girl moments.

Published on May 10, 2026
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  • WNBA players like Angel Reese and Azzi Fudd are made opening weekend tunnel fashion a must-see moment.
  • Tunnel fashion blends sports, fashion, beauty, and entertainment, giving fans another reason to tune in.
  • Players are arriving camera-ready, presenting their unique styles and making a statement before hitting the court.
WNBA Tunnel Fits Are Back - And The Girls Came To Play Las Vegas Aces Media Day
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

The WNBA officially kicked off its 2026 season, and for the fashion girls, that means one thing: tunnel fits are back.

Returning stars and rookie standouts stepped into opening weekend ready to hoop and serve. From Angel Reese’s model-off-duty energy to Azzi Fudd’s cool-girl street style moment, the women made it clear that tunnel fashion is as important as the game.

The WNBA tunnel has grown into its own moment over the last few seasons, sitting at the intersection of sports, fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Players are arriving camera-ready before they ever step onto the court, giving fans another reason to lock in all season long.

WNBA Tunnel Fits: Angel Reese Werks In Miss Circle New York

When it comes to opening weekend fashion, we have to start with Angel Reese.

The Atlanta Dream forward made her headline-making debut in a gray houndstooth two-piece set from Miss Circle New York. The cropped jacket featured dramatic sleeves, a tie-waist detail, and an oversized folded neckline that added structure to the look. Angel paired the piece with a curve-hugging mini skirt that showed off her sculpted legs and nasty model walk.

Watching her tunnel video has us saying, “Purrrrr.”

The Victoria’s Secret collaborator and runway regular stepped through the tunnel like she had somewhere to be. Black pumps topped off the look while her extra-long sleek ponytail showed off her cheekbones and flowed behind her. Angel has always understood presentation, and this debut made one thing clear: she is entering this season fully in her bag.

WNBA Tunnel: Azzi Fudd, Aliyah Boston, Other Players Are Slaying & Scoring

Azzi Fudd also gave fashion girls something to talk about. Sis is this year’s number one draft pick in more ways than one.

The Dallas Wings rookie kept things sleek and effortless in a cropped black leather vintage-style bomber jacket paired with a tube top. The young podcaster-player also rocked low-rise denim, rimless sunglasses, and a messy bun.

Azzi did what we expected: balanced, sporty, and cool with just enough fly.

As one fan wrote online, “Azzi’s drip era is just beginning.”

Other tunnel moments also caught our attention.

Indiana Fever ‘s Aliyah Boston stepped out in a preppy charcoal pleated skirt set paired with white socks and loafers, giving clean schoolgirl energy. Dallas Wings’ Alysha Clark kept things crisp in a structured gray cropped jacket and oversized white denim. Toronto Tempo’s Temi Fagbenle brought drama in a royal blue corset layered over a white button-down with bold printed flared pants.

See the looks in this roundup below.

Based on opening weekend alone, the fashion this season is about to be serious. We will be on tunnel watch.

Let’s go, ladies!

SEE ALSO

WNBA Tunnel Fits Are Back – And The Girls Came To Play was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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