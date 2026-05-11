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Tupac Honored In Baltimore With New Street Name

Published on May 11, 2026
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Baltimore honored one of its most iconic figures Friday night as thousands of fans packed Oriole Park at Camden Yards for Tupac Bobblehead Night.

The first 20,000 fans through the gates received a commemorative bobblehead celebrating the late rapper, actor, and activist, who spent part of his teenage years attending the Baltimore School for the Arts.

Earlier in the day, Brandon Scott officially rededicated a portion of Greenmount Avenue in North Baltimore as Tupac Shakur Way. The street sits near the Pen Lucy neighborhood where Tupac once lived during his time in Baltimore.

Tupac’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, attended the ceremony alongside community members and supporters. During the event, she also unveiled a peace pole through the Tupac Shakur Foundation.

The foundation places peace poles in communities across the country to encourage unity, healing, and nonviolent conflict resolution.

Set said the visit marked her first time back in Baltimore in nearly 40 years, adding that she hopes this is only the beginning of a deeper connection with the city.

“Our plan and mission is to unify with the on-the-ground organizations here in this community,” she said. “Follow students from kindergarten to college. We dedicate our resources, our brain, our heart, and our funds to children coming from this community, living through this community.”

She said the foundation’s commitment is rooted in giving back to the Baltimore community that played a role in shaping both her and Tupac during their early years.

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