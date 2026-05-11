Man Stabbed Near Baltimore Inner Harbor After Assault by Group of Juveniles

Source: General / Radio One

A 38-year-old man was stabbed near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday night after being approached and assaulted by a group of juveniles, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. to the 300 block of Light Street for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the body, along with a head injury, CBS Baltimore reports.

Medics transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment. His current condition has not yet been released.

Investigators later learned the victim had been approached by a group of juveniles before the assault turned violent.

Central District detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. As of Saturday, no suspects had been identified or taken into custody.